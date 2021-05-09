Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 4,786 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 266.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ONEOK by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

