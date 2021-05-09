Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

