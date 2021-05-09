Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.56. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

