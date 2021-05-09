Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPPLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPPLF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 3,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,052. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.