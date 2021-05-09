Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:ICPT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.15. 1,219,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,704. The company has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.