InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.84. 145,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $65.68.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

