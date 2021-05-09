Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Interface updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Interface stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TILE. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

