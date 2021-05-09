International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Paper by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 266,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

