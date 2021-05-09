International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $61.79.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

