International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $91.53

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.53 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 129.40 ($1.69), with a volume of 61,842 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.52 million and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

