Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.25

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.25 and traded as low as $22.23. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 1,648 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.