Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $40.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,555,405.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,068,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.