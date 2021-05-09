Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 70,223 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1,060.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.