Intrua Financial LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,279,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,134,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $135.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

