Intrua Financial LLC Has $845,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.54. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

