Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 690% compared to the average volume of 308 call options.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,082,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,444,000 after buying an additional 667,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $494.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

