Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

