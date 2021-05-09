IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 36.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $29.05 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered IRadimed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

