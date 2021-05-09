iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Announces Earnings Results

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

IRTC traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 1,260,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.51. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

