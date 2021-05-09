IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 9th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $167.84 million and approximately $14.35 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00069571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00250642 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $703.42 or 0.01226455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00031346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.33 or 0.00786928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,463.09 or 1.00190327 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,016,889,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,207,153 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

