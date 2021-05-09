Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.28-3.45 EPS.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

