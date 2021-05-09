iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 653,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 515,102 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,446,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,162,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 36,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 369.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

AGZ opened at $118.28 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.56 and a one year high of $122.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.99.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

