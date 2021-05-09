iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

