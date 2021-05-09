iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $129.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

