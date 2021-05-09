iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 138,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,571 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period.

SUSC opened at $27.26 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

