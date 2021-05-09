iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

