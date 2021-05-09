iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

