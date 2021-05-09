iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.97

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.97 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 39426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

