iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $76.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

