iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Holdings Reduced by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 45.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RING. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 977,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 219,298 shares in the last quarter.

RING opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

