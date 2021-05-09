iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

IWR stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

