iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,841,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

IWY opened at $143.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.43 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.