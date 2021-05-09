iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $423.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

