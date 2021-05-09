iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $423.73 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.56.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

