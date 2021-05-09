iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

IJS opened at $106.25 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

