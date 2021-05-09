iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,749,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

