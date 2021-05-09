iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14,760.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,001,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

