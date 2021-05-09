Ixcoin (IXC) Price Tops $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,189,632 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net. The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

