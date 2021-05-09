J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,624 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.04.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

