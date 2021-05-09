J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.50.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

