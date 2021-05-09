J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,943,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

