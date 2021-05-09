J2 Global, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for J2 Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2021 earnings at $8.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.15.

Shares of JCOM opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $225,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

