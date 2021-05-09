James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $37.12 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

