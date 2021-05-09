James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Truist to “Buy”

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $56.00. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of JRVR opened at $37.12 on Friday. James River Group has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. Analysts predict that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $797,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of James River Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

