Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$43.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$38.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$30.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.53%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

