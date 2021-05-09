Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,400 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 738.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a $0.7412 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.