Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.68% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6,459.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of PXI opened at $27.24 on Friday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

