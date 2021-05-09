Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.