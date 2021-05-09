Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,501,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 228,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

