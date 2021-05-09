Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.40 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $118,977,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 103,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

